Warrant Against BJP's BS Yediyurappa Over Sexual Assault Allegations

BS Yediyurappa earlier told the CID he is in Delhi and will appear for questioning Monday

A Bengaluru court has issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP leader BS Yediyurappa after he failed to appear for questioning in a case under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The former Chief Minister has now sought relief from the high court. The matter will be heard tomorrow.

Earlier, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka police issued a notice, asking Mr Yediyurappa to appear for questioning on Wednesday. The 81-year-old responded that he had to leave for Delhi for political commitments and said he can appear before the investigators on Monday.

Mr Yediyurappa has been booked under POCSO Act and IPC sections relating to sexual harassment after a woman alleged that the senior BJP leader sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter during a meeting at his residence in February.

A police case was registered on March 14 and the probe was transferred to the CID. The 54-year-old complainant died of lung cancer last month.

Mr Yediyurappa has denied the allegation and said he would fight legally. In his latest letter to the CID, he has said he would cooperate in the investigation.

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said Mr Yediyurappa, a former Chief Minister, may be arrested if necessary.

"If necessary, they (CID) will arrest. I can't say (if) it is necessary, CID has to say it. If they feel it is necessary, they will do it," the minister said.

In April, the CID had collected Mr Yediyurappa's voice sample for investigation. The BJP veteran has approached court against the FIR.