Delhi Hits 43 Deaths, Highest Since June; Cases 10% Lower Than Yesterday

Delhi Covid cases: There were 57,290 Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi today reported 43 Covid deaths, which is the highest number of deaths due to the viral infection since June 10 last year when 44 people had died. The national capital logged 12,306 new Covid cases, which is 10.72 per cent lower than yesterday's number (13,785). The number of total Covid cases in the city is 17,60,272.

The Delhi government today slashed the rates of RT-PCR tests in the capital. Private labs and hospitals have been ordered to charge Rs 300 for the test, which was Rs 500 earlier. The home collection rate has been reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 700. Rapid antigen test will now cost Rs 100, down from Rs 300.

The positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) dropped to 21.48 per cent from 23.8 per cent a day before. Total deaths stand at 25,503. The case fatality rate is now 1.45 per cent.

18,815 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharged patients is 16,66,039.

The number of infections in the national capital has seen a marked decline over the last few days, except for yesterday when the capital saw a spike.

On Tuesday, the city registered 11,684 cases, on Monday, it was 12,587 cases, on Sunday it was 18,286, on Saturday the figure was 20,718 while on Friday it was 24,383.

According to government data, the number of active cases in the city stands at 68,730. Of these, 53,593 patients are in home isolation and 2,539 are admitted to hospitals.

Among the patients admitted to hospitals, 844 are admitted in ICU. 903 patients are on oxygen support including 152 on ventilators. 12,891 dedicated Covid beds in hospitals are still vacant out of a total of 15,589 beds.

The recovery rate stands at 94.64 per cent.

There were 57,290 Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, marginally lower than the day before. Out of these, 43,447 were RT-PCR tests while 13,843 were antigen tests.

More than 3 crores (3,42,71,893) tests have been conducted in Delhi so far. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.14 per cent.

There are 40,756 containment zones in the city.