NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVNewsVideosCandidatesOpinionScheduleCommentsPrevious StatsPhotos

4,288 Nominations Filed For Rajasthan Assembly Polls

The filing of nomination papers started on November 12 and continued till November 19 for all 200 seats.

All India | | Updated: November 20, 2018 15:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
4,288 Nominations Filed For Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Rajasthan will elect a new Assembly on December 7 and the vote count will take place on December 11.

Jaipur: 

A total of 4,288 nomination papers have been filed by 3,295 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said today.

The filing of nomination papers started on November 12 and continued till November 19 for all 200 seats. The candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 22, Mr Kumar added.

The maximum nominations have been filed for Jaipur's 19 seats -- 632 by 502 candidates.

Rajasthan will elect a new Assembly on December 7 and the vote count will take place on December 11.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018Rajasthan Polls 2018
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................