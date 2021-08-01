41,831 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, Marginally Higher Than Yesterday

India's 'R-Value' is inching up, and it's a cause of concern, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria said on Saturday, stressing on the need of aggressive containment strategies in the parts of the country that are witnessing a surge in fresh Covid infections.

The government has stressed on the need of strict restrictions in districts witnessing a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent.

Ten states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur - are either witnessing a surge in new Covid cases or a rise in positivity rate.

Easing of lockdown combined with pandemic fatigue, lack of community adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior, and circulation of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 can be attributed to the surge in new cases in some states and union territories, the government had said earlier.

The Delhi government has, meanwhile, directed private hospitals to discontinue their extended Covid facilities at hotels with immediate effect in view of the marked improvement in the coronavirus situation in the capital.

During the second wave, hotels in the national capital were linked with private hospitals in order to convert them into extended Covid facilities due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. Delhi had faced a brutal second Covid wave with shortage of beds and oxygen.

Karnataka on Saturday revised its Covid guidelines to make a negative RTPCR result not older than 72 hours mandatory for those entering the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra. This is irrespective of the visitors' vaccination status.

The government has reminded the states and Union territories to prioritise vaccination of vagabonds and destitute in the Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Drive.

The World Health Oraganistation has urged the world to quickly contain the virus mutation before it turns into something deadlier and draws out the pandemic amid the mushrooming outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant in China and Australia.