41,506 New Coronavirus Cases In India In Last 24 Hours

India reported 41,506 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday, and added 895 deaths. Over 4.7 lakh deaths have been recorded in the country since the pandemic began early last year.

Active Covid cases have declined to 4.54 lakh in India - the infections are going down each day. Active cases constitute 1.47 per cent of total infections.

Over 41,000 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries so far to over 2.99 crore.

The recovery rate has now increased to 97.20 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.25per cent - less than 3 per cent for 20 straight days in a major sign of relief. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

Several states have eased restrictions on travel and public activity after Covid cases started falling in the last two months, signalling what was seen as the retreat of the deadly second wave.

Crowding at places popular with tourists is raising concerns among health experts working with the government, especially with the possibility of a third devastating wave of COVID-19. A top official of the government's Covid task force said the second wave is not over yet and people should not let their guard down.

Some states however are on the guard and have kept up with restrictions. Tamil Nadu extended the lockdown in the state till July 19, while relaxing a few restrictions on Sunday. The gradual easing comes as the state is witnessing a dip in cases.

Coronavirus infections are rising across most regions of the world as the Delta variant spreads, clear evidence that the pandemic isn't retreating, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said.

Over 37 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total doses administered in the country has exceeded 37.6 crore so far, the health ministry said.