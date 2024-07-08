40 Schoolchildren Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns In Haryana's Panchkula

Over 40 schoolchildren were among those injured after the public bus they were travelling in overturned in Haryana's Panchkula this morning. This accident occurred near Naulta village of Pinjore.

Cops suspect the Haryana Roadways bus was speeding, due to which the driver lost control and it overturned. Overloading of the bus and bad condition of the roads are also among the reasons that could have led to the accident, said police.

The bus was packed and had about 70 children, said a witness.

The injured have been taken to Pinjore Hospital and Sector Civil Hospital in the city. A woman passenger, who is critical after the early morning crash, has been referred to PGI Chandigarh.