40 People Granted Z+ Security In Central List: Home Ministry In Parliament

The security cover is modified based on periodic review, the ministry said (Representational)

There are around 40 "Z plus" protectees in the Central list, the Union government said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs gave this information in the Lok Sabha in a written reply to questions put forth by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, A Ganeshamurthi.

The written reply by the Home Ministry informed that the "Z+" security is provided by the Central government on the basis of threat assessment by Central Security Agency and is subject to periodic review.

"Based on such review, the security cover is continued, modified or withdrawn," the written statement read.

The details of requests received for Z plus security cannot be disclosed due to security reasons. However, presently there are around 40 Z plus protectees in the Central list, it said.

