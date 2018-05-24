4 Years Of Modi Government LIVE Updates: BJP To Launch Campaign To Highlight Achievements, Congress Plans Counter

Regional press meets are also being planned in 40 cities, between May 29 and June 3. (File)

Here are the live updates from BJP's campaign ahead of 4 years of Modi government:



10:22 (IST) As of now, press conferences in Delhi have been planned for May 24, 25, 27 and 28, government sources said. 10:11 (IST) For its third year anniversary, the BJP had planned 'Modifest', to celebrate the government's achievements.

10:10 (IST) The theme of the celebration would centered on the pro-poor initiatives of the government, such as Ujjawala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

To mark four years in office, the Narendra Modi government plans to hold a series of media events to publicize its achievements. At least four Union ministers are likely to hold press conferences in Delhi between May 24 and May 28 to highlight the key policy initiatives of the government.Regional press meets are also being planned in 40 cities, between May 29 and June 3, with the purpose of showcasing the government's achievements during the four years in office.On the other hand, the Congress has said that it will mark the fourth anniversary of the Prime Minister Narednra Modi government on May 26 as "Vishwasghat Divas" or Betrayal Day and "expose" the NDA's failures on various fronts in protests held across the country.