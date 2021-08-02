4 Years After Assam Minority Student Leader's Murder, CBI Names 3 Suspects

The CBI took over the case within a month of Lafiqul Islam Ahmed's murder in 2017.

Four years after the murder of Lafiqul Islam Ahmed, an influential minority students' leader, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has released details of three suspects. It has also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

India's top investigating agency had taken over the case in 2017 a month after Mr Ahmed's death. The case was being probed by the Kokrajhar police till then.

The student leader was found shot dead by unidentified gunmen on August 1, 2017, at around 4.30 pm in Kokrajhar, the Assam district that was in the grips of much violence then. A case was registered under the Arms Act at the Kokrajhar Police Station.

The probe revealed the involvement of Rupa Brahma, Dingkur Mushahary, and Bhadreswar Basumatary.

Mr Ahmed's brother, Mohid Islam has welcomed the development in the case.

"It has been delayed a lot but we are happy at least some headway being made. Now, we will work with police so that the three accused are brought to books," he said.

The late student leader was a strong critic of the BJP-led state government and the Bodoland People's Front, which then ruled the Bodoland Territorial Council.

He had participated in several protests under the banner of the All-Bodoland Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) against several eviction drives of the government.

Apart from his brother, the ABMSU, too, had alleged the involvement of political parties in his murder.

"The three named by CBI are just those who pulled the trigger. The real mastermind is someone else and we are hopeful that person is caught, too," the brother said today.

ABMSU President Taison Hussain expressed happiness that justice was "finally being served".