4-Year-Old Raped In Delhi, Protest Outside Home Of Accused

Protesters outside the home of rape accused in Delhi

A four-year-old was raped allegedly by the brother of her tuition teacher in Delhi, said police. The cops added that the accused has been arrested.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, was reported from the Pandav Nagar home of the tuition teacher in East Delhi.

On Sunday, scores of people protested against the rape outside the home of the accused. The irate crowd damaged cars and autos in the area, showed pictures from the site.

The crying four-year-old told her parents that while the teacher was away, his brother raped her and also threatened her not to tell anybody about it, said police.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

"A four-year-old girl has been raped. There is swelling in her private parts," said a senior Delhi cop.

Some inflammatory messages are being sent through WhatsApp to spoil the atmosphere, said police, urging people to maintain peace.