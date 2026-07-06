4-Year-Old Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

The four-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the Oharpur-Bassi Jalal link road under the Tanda police station area.

The victim, Gungun, was the daughter of Ram Jeevan and Preeti, residents of Dhyanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The couple had come to Bassi Jalal village for paddy transplantation work.

According to the police, the couple had left their daughter under the shade of a tree near a tubewell, about 100 metres from the field where they were working.

At around 5.30 pm, a pack of nearly seven stray dogs allegedly attacked the girl and dragged her some distance, leaving her critically injured. Hearing her cries, her parents and other labourers rushed to the spot and rescued her.

She was taken to the Community Health Centre at Tanda, where doctors administered first aid before referring her to Hoshiarpur in view of the severity of her injuries.

She later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police said.

The family had been staying in Bassi Jalal village for the ongoing paddy transplantation season.

Station House Officer of Tanda police station, Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, said police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)