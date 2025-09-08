Advertisement
4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Balcony Collapses In Delhi's Narela

A call regarding the collapse of the balcony in Narela was received at 4.36 pm, in which a boy, identified as Vivan, was injured, he said.

Read Time: 1 min
Further probe is underway. (Representational)
  • A four-year-old boy died after a balcony collapsed in Narela, Delhi
  • The incident occurred while the boy was playing underneath the balcony
  • Delhi Fire Services received the collapse call at 4.36 pm
New Delhi:

A four-year-old boy died on Monday after a portion of a balcony collapsed while he was playing underneath it in Outer North Delhi's Narela area, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"He was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

