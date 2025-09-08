4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Balcony Collapses In Delhi's Narela

A four-year-old boy died on Monday after a portion of a balcony collapsed while he was playing underneath it in Outer North Delhi's Narela area, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the collapse of the balcony in Narela was received at 4.36 pm, in which a boy, identified as Vivan, was injured, he said.

"He was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors," the official added.

