4-Year-Old Allegedly Raped, Killed In Madhya Pradesh; Body Found In Well

The child was kidnapped from a slum while her parents were asleep. (Representational)

A four-year-girl, allegedly kidnapped from a slum in Indore on Sunday and raped as her parents slept, was found dead in a well today, an official said.

"She was raped and killed and her body was disposed of in a deep well here. We believe it was done by someone who knew the family," Senior Superintendent of Police RV Mishra said.

"The slum cluster has 36 homes and we are questioning people from the locality," he added.

