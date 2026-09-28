4 Workers Trapped In Septic Tank In Meghalaya Village, Rescue Ops On

Four worker were reportedly trapped inside a newly constructed septic tank while carrying out construction work at a house in Rangdokram village of Meghalaya South Garo Hills district on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3 pm at the residence of Sebastian Ch. Sangma. The workers were working at the site when they attempted to open the cover of the newly constructed septic tank.

During the process, they reportedly fell inside the tank. Other workers who tried to rescue them were also affected by gas inside the tank, officials said.

The incident is suspected to have been caused by toxic gas that had accumulated inside the septic tank. The exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained.

The four workers have been identified as Mofidur Rohman (34), Ajiyer Rahman (41), Ismail Hussain (20), and Rakib Hussain (22), all residents of Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district.

Further details on their condition and the rescue operation are awaited.