Bridge In Meghalaya's South Garo Hills District Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain

Torrential rain in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district today washed away a bridge and triggered massive landslides.

The weather office has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Southwest Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Chirang district of Assam and West Garo Hills of Meghalaya on Thursday.

South Garo Hills district has received 280.8 mm rainfall in just 24 hours.

Sohra in Cherrapunji received 232.2 mm rainfall, whereas Mawsynram - known for receiving the highest average rainfall on earth - recorded 225.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

Tura has received 148.1 mm, Williamnagar 122 mm, Shillong 2 mm, Barapani 17.8 mm, Jowai 78.4 mm, Shella 80 mm, Khliehriat 60.4 mm, Nongstoin 64.4 mm, Ampati 60 mm, and Tikrikilla 49.8 mm.

The rains have affected the road communication in the western part of Meghalaya, where a bridge has been washed away at Dimapara.

The roads and bridges from Rangrachi to Dasin Bibra are submerged due to heavy rain.

Baghmara, headquarter of South Garo Hills, was completely cut-off via road transport to Siju and Ruga. The roads were damaged due to uprooting of trees and timber bridges have been broken.

Meanwhile, National Highways and Infrastructure Development (NHIDCL), BDOs and SFRF teams have been deployed for rescue efforts and clearing the roads.