4 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Shopian

The terrorists, who were hiding, opened fire at security forces, who retaliated (Representational Image)

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian on Tuesday night after getting information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the terrorists, who were hiding, opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

Four terrorists were killed in the operation, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained, he added.

More details awaited.