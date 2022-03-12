4 Terrorists Killed In Multiple Ops In Jammu and Kashmir, One Captured

Kashmir: Police said two of the terrorists belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (Representational)

Four terrorists were killed and one was captured during multiple overnight operations carried out by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said five simultaneous operations were launched by joint parties of security forces overnight, in which four terrorists were killed across three districts of Pulwama, Ganderbal and Handwara.

Two of the terrorists belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad, including one from Pakistan, while the other two belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, police said.

Police said one terrorist was also captured during an operation.

We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. Sofar 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 #Pakistani killed in #Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in #Ganderbal & #Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 01 terrorist alive: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 12, 2022

"We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far 2 terrorists of JeM including one Pakistani killed in Pulwama. One terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal & Handwara. Encounters are over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 01 terrorist alive," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Vijay Kumar, Inspector General Of Police, Kashmir.