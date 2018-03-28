4 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri District

Following intelligence inputs, security forces were conducting searches in the area for the last four days. This morning they finally cornered the hiding terrorists.
The encounter started this morning after troops noticed suspicious movement.
A senior officer said four terrorists were gunned down after an eight-hour-long encounter. Officials say the heavily armed group had recently infiltrated from Pakistan and the identity of killed terrorists is being ascertained.
All the schools in the area were closed today as a precautionary measure after police recovered three bags with explosives and hand grenades.