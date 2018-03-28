4 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri District A senior officer said four terrorists were gunned down after an eight-hour-long encounter.

37 Shares EMAIL PRINT Officials say the heavily armed group had recently infiltrated from Pakistan (Representational photo) Srinagar: Four terrorists have been killed during a fierce encounter with security forces in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.



Following intelligence inputs, security forces were conducting searches in the area for the last four days. This morning they finally cornered the hiding terrorists.



The encounter started this morning after troops noticed suspicious movement.



A senior officer said four terrorists were gunned down after an eight-hour-long encounter. Officials say the heavily armed group had recently infiltrated from Pakistan and the identity of killed terrorists is being ascertained.



"Four terrorists killed in a joint operation in Sunderbani Rajouri. It was a group that recently infiltrated from Line of Control," tweeted J&K Director General of Police SP Vaid.



All the schools in the area were closed today as a precautionary measure after police recovered three bags with explosives and hand grenades.



