4 Rivers Cross Danger Mark in Maharashtra's Raigad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai.

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Raigad has led to swelling of rivers with Kundalika and three other rivers crossing the danger mark.

Apart from Kundalika, Amba river, Savitri river, Patalganga River are also flowing above the danger mark.

From the past few days, Raigad, which is about 170 km from Mumbai, and other nearby regions have been receiving incessant rainfall leading to increase in water level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai and Thane for the day.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days.

"Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency," tweeted Mumbai Police addressing Mumbaikars.

The weather department said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 29 degree Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.