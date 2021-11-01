4 Primary School Girls Injured In Wall Plaster Collapse In UP Classroom

The incident took place on Saturday at Veerpur primary school, the police said. (Representational)

Four girls studying in a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia got injured when the wall plaster of their classroom fell on them, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Veerpur primary school, and the injured girls were taken to a government hospital.

Of the injured, the condition of Richa, aged 9, a Class 5 student, and Anu, aged 7, studying in Class 3 was critical, and they were admitted to the district hospital, the police added.

Officials of the basic education department said that sometime back, the school building was repaired. The matter is being probed.