4 Shot Dead In Manipur; 'They Came With Automatic Weapons,' Locals Claim

After the attack, the enraged locals set the gunmen's vehicles on fire.

Four people were shot dead and several others injured in fresh violence in Manipur on New Year's day, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state. A group of men, yet to be identified, came with automatic weapons for extortion, locals in Thoubal district claimed.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a video message, condemned the violence and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"I express my immense sadness over the killing of innocent people. We have mobilised police teams to catch the culprits. I fold my hands and appeal to the residents of Lilong (where the incident happened) to help the government in finding the culprits. I promise that the government will do everything in its power to give justice under the law," he said.

He has reached out to all the stakeholders and is holding an urgent meeting of all ministers and ruling party MLAs.

Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

Two days ago, four security forces were injured in a gunfight between suspected insurgents and police commandos in Manipur's border town Moreh. Insurgents fired several RPGs which exploded inside the CDO outpost building at Moreh Turelwangma Leikai where the commandos were staying, officials said.

Manipur made headlines for much of 2023 as it saw one of the worst ethnic conflicts that broke out on May 3, resulting in more than 180 deaths and leaving nearly 60,000 people homeless.