4 Of Family In Madhya Pradesh Infected With Coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded its first cases of coronavirus with four people testing positive in Jabalpur. The state was left untouched till now by the pandemic. Three of the confirmed cases are from the same family who had returned from Dubai two days ago.

All of them have been charged for negligence by the police on Saturday.

The fourth case is of a person who returned from Germany. All the four were admitted to an isolation ward of the government-run Victoria Hospital. They have been shifted to an isolation ward at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital.

Due to the rising threat of coronavirus, at least four districts in Madhya Pradesh have so far declared lockdown from two to 14 days.

A survey by 16 teams of the Health Department has led to 24 people who came in contact with the four coronavirus positive patients before hospitalisation. All these 24 people have been sent to an isolation ward.

Narsinghpur is the first district to have announced a lockdown of 14 days, starting from March 21 midnight.

Rewa district announced a lockdown from March 21 to 23, while Jabalpur district, which has reported four COVID-19 positive cases and Seoni district, which neighbours Maharashtra, have announced lockdown for Saturday and Sunday.