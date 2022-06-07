4 More Minor Rapes Reported In Hyderabad After Teen's Gang-Rape Rocked City

The BJP, which aspires to carve out space for itself, has been attacking ruling TRS after the gang-rape.

Even as a teen's gang-rape in Hyderabad continues to make national headlines, four more rape cases of minors have been reported in the city.

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two men while going to her grandmother's house. The incident happened on May 31 when the girl was reported missing. A police patrol found her in the Sultanshahi area on June 1.

The cab driver had taken her to a friend's house in Kondurg where both of them sexually assaulted her. They dropped her off the next morning. Both the accused, identified as 36-year-olds Shaik Kaleem Ali and Mohd Luqman Ahmed Yazdani, have been arrested.

The second case is of a girl who worked at a retail store from where 21-year-old Mohd Sufyan took her home on May 31 and sexually assaulted her. The girl subsequently complained of a stomach ache and the accused was arrested by the Kala Patthar police.

Another minor girl, from an orphanage, was raped in a car on April 22, though the incident has come to light only now. A 16-year-old girl had gone to celebrate a birthday party with the accused who on the pretext of buying cake and speaking to her privately raped her in the car. A phone was found with the girl in the orphanage where she was questioned. She confessed it was given to her by the accused.

23-year-old accused Suresh who works at a photocopy shop was then arrested and a case booked at the Ramgopalpet police station.

The fourth case of a girl who said she was raped inside a theatre. The minor was lured to watch a film by the accused, who is also a minor and was in touch with the girl for a few months. The incident reportedly happens a month ago and a case was registered at the Rajendra Nagar circle limits police station.

These cases come on the heels of a teen's gang rape that has rocked the city and assumed political colours now, regularly making nationwide headlines.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including minors from political families, when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. This recent incident has turned into a political fight between the ruling party and the BJP as one of the minors caught by the police is the son of a local leader of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi party (TRS). Another minor who has been arrested is the son of a politician from Sangareddy.

The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, they went to a pastry and coffee shop, where they changed into an Innova. After travelling for a while, she was allegedly assaulted inside the parked vehicle in the city. They took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside, the police said.

The police initially registered a case of "outraging modesty" based on the girl's father's complaint. It was changed to a rape case later.