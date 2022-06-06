A Week To Recover Hyderabad Car In Which Teen Was Gang-Raped

Four of the five accused have been taken into custody

A week after a teen's gang-rape in Hyderabad, the car in which she was assaulted by five including minors has been found from a farmhouse.

Four of the five accused have been taken into custody. A fifth has yet to be found.

The Hyderabad police is likely to seek custody of the accused.

The development came hours after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered the Chief Secretary and the police chief to submit a report within two days.

The 17-year-old girl was gangraped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.

Security footage that has gone viral on social media showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city.

Her attackers took turns to rape her while others stood guard outside the car.