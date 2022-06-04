Second Arrest In Hyderabad Gang Rape, Son Of Local Leader In KCR's Party

The police have identified all five based on CCTV footage and the statement of the survivor.

A teenage boy, accused in the alleged gang rape of a schoolgirl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills last week, has been taken into custody, the police said on Saturday. He is the son of a local leader of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi party and the second to be arrested in the case.

One accused, identified as Saduddin Malik, was arrested yesterday.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five young men when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.

The security footage which is viral on social media showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them.

The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the state's Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take "immediate and stern action" in the case.