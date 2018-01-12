4 Months After Failed Bid, ISRO To Launch 100th Satellite Today: 10 Facts

The 710-kg earth observation satellite the PSLV will carry is the third in the Cartosat 2 series

New Delhi: Four months after an unsuccessful satellite launch, Indian space agency ISRO is ready to send up another rocket. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV will lift off today at 9.29 am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, carrying India's 100th satellite along with 30 others. The lift-off has been postponed by a minute from 9:28 am as there was fear of collision due to space debris. The surveillance satellite from the "Cartosat 2" series will keep watch on India's hostile neighbours. The last launch of IRNSS-1H - India's first privately built satellite -- on August 31 last year had failed because of a freak accident. This would be the 42nd flight of the PSLV.