ISRO 100th Satellite Launch Live Updates: ISRO Successfully Lifts Off PSLV-C40 From Sriharikota

ISRO Chief Kiran Kumar





We are extremely happy to provide a New Year gift to the country with Cartosat 2 series and also a set of time all the customer satellites have been released and microsat will be released in an hours time after the launch vehicle brings the altitude back to 350 kilometres. So far the Cartosat performance has already been announced by the project head and is satisfactory and we will follow up on the remaining satelitte performance. This year we have a number of activities planned. The next GSLV Mark 2 is already getting assembled and is schedule for launch next month.