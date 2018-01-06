4 Missing After Avalanche Hits Vehicle In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

Four bodies have been found so far, police said today.
The incident took place at Sadhna Top in Tangdhar area of the district at 4 pm on Friday. The missing people were reportedly on their way from Kupwara to Karnah in a Tata Sumo.
A Border Roads Organisation engineer, who was also hit by an avalanche in the same area, was recovered but could not be revived as there was no doctor available at the avalanche site, people familiar with the matter said.
Rescue operations are extremely difficult due to temperature being several degrees below zero.