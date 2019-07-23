4 Men Raped Class 12 Student, Filmed Crime In UP: Police

Police said the accused will be arrested soon (Representational)

Four people were booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 Dalit girl and making a video of the crime in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police said Monday.

Citing a complaint lodged by the relatives of the victim, police said the girl had gone to relieve herself on Sunday evening when a villager harassed her.

When she resisted his advances, two other men raped her. Later, one more person committed the crime and made a video of it.

"The girl has been sent for medical test and an FIR has been lodged against four people under sections of the IPC and and the SC/ST Act," Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said.

The accused will be arrested soon, he said.

