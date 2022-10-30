4 Killed, 6 Injured After Landslide At Jammu And Kashmir Tunnel

Rescuers at the site of the landslide at Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Four people were killed and six others were injured after a landslide at a power project tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, the police said.

"The rescue operation has been completed. A total of four bodies and six injured were rescued," said Kishtwar deputy commissioner Devansh Yadav.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Sharma had earlier said that a rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris.

"Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving a report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris", Mr Sharma said.