The attack comes a day after unknown gunmen killed senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari (Representational)

Four people, including two policemen and two civilians, were injured on Friday in a terrorist attack in Srinagar.Police sources said the terrorists fired at a police patrol in Kaka Sarai area outside the Srinagar dental college."Two policemen and two civilians were injured in this attack. They have been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off for searches," a police officer said.Friday's attack comes a day after unknown gunmen killed senior journalist and editor of daily 'Rising Kashmir' Shujaat Bukhari in the Press Enclave area of Srinagar.