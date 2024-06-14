4 Get Life Term In Samajwadi Party Leader Sumer Singh Murder Case

A fine of Rs 50,000 each was also imposed on them (Representational)

Four accused in the seven-year-old murder case of Samajwadi Party leader Sumer Singh were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here on Friday.

According to the prosecution, the SP leader was shot dead in the Dokati police station area on the evening of May 21, 2017.

At the time of the incident, Singh was riding his motorcycle. On the complaint of the deceased's son, Amit Singh, a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against four persons -- Rajnarayan, Jitendra Singh, Dharmendra Singh and Sagar Singh of Bahuara village of the same police station area.

After investigating the case, the police filed a charge sheet against all the four accused in the court.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said on Friday that the court of Additional Sessions Judge Harishchandra, after hearing the arguments of both the sides, convicted all the four accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 50,000 each was also imposed on them, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)