4 Foreign Tourists Enter Srinagar Despite Lockdown, Probe Ordered

The four tourists reached Srinagar yesterday despite a ban on the entry of foreign tourists.

A probe has been ordered into the entry of foreign tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, which has been under lockdown after first positive case of the highly contagious Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 was reported in a downtown area of the city. The group of four foreign tourists, including two Italians, had reached Srinagar yesterday, the first day of the ban on entry of foreign tourists to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The tourists are believed to have widely travelled across the county, including national capital Delhi, before reaching Jammu and Kashmir. Officials say all the four tourists are being sent back today.

The fresh restrictions were enforced soon after a 60-year-old woman was tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The woman had recently returned from pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

There are concerns that woman had came into contact with a number of people in Khanyar area of Srinagar. Administration has appealed all the people to report at nearest health facility who have come in contact with the woman.

All shops and business establishments have been closed and public transport is restricted in the city. A large number of security forces and police are seen enforcing restrictions.

At Lal Chowk, the business district of Srinagar, police enforced shutdown and no public transport is being allowed to move. Entry of all the foreign tourists have been banned in Jammu and Kashmir and inter state bus services has also been closed.

The state government has already shut all educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, clubs, gyms and banned assembly of people as a precautionary measure. Section 144 which prohibits assembly of more than four people has been enforced in most of the 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir witnessed an unprecedented lockdown for several months after the Article 370 was scrapped on August 5. While most of the restrictions have now been removed, high speed internet continue to remain blocked in Jammu and Kashmir. People are demanding restoration of 3G/ 4G internet service amid fresh lockdown to deal with coronavirus.