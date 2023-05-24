4 Dead, 2 Injured After Dumper Hits Auto In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The driver, Bablu told police that he was going from Bhopal to Indore.

Four people died while two sustained injuries after a dumper allegedly hit a loading auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Wednesday, said the police.

The incident occurred at the Indore-Bhopal bypass in Dewas at around 4 am on Wednesday. Those who died were identified as Dharmendra, a resident of Shankargarh in Dewas, Rani, a resident of Sagar district, and her two children Hrithik (2) and Anshu (3).

Rani's husband Suraj (35) and the driver of the auto-rickshaw Bablu, a resident of Raisen district sustained severe injuries in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at Dewas district hospital.

"Information was received on dial 100 about a road accident at the Indore-Bhopal bypass after which the police rushed to the spot. A total of four persons, including a woman and two children died and two others sustained injuries after a recklessly driven dumper hit a loading auto. The auto was going to Indore from Bhopal," Nahar Darwaza police station in charge, R C Kalsiya said.

The driver, Bablu told police that he was going from Bhopal to Indore. The family of Suraj was boarded in the auto from Shiv Nagar locality in Bhopal and they left around 10 pm on Tuesday from Bhopal. The dumper broke the road divider, hit the auto from the front side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)