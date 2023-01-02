4 Dead, 2 Critical As Truck Overturns In West Bengal's Bankura

Six people, including the driver, were in the vehicle. (Representational)

Four people were killed as a truck overturned in West Bengal's Bankura district, police said on Monday. The accident happened near Janata More on Bishnupur-Patrasayar Road on Sunday night, they said.

The truck was on the way to Raina in Purba Bardhaman district from Taldangra in Bankura district with rice bags when one of its tyres punctured, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned, police said.

Six people, including the driver, were in the vehicle. All of them were rescued and admitted to the Bishnupur Hospital, they said.

Four people died while undergoing treatment, and the condition of two others was critical. All of them were residents of Raina, police said.

