4-Day-Old Dies As Hospitals Shuttle Her Around For 3 Hours In Bareilly

The infant's parents were seen weeping in the Bareilly government hospital complex.

An ailing four-day-old infant died after being shuttled around from one government hospital to another in western Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly for over three hours today. The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the presiding doctor of one hospital and initiated departmental action against the official in charge of the other.

The baby girl, named Urvashi by her parents, was born in a private hospital on June 15. She developed breathing difficulties on Wednesday morning, after which her worried parents - both farmers - rushed her to the government hospital complex in Bareilly town.

However, the doctor on duty in the men's hospital there refused to examine the child and instead referred her to a medical institution dedicated to women in the same complex. The desperate parents did as instructed, but were told by officials at the women's hospital that they were short of beds. Take her back to the men's hospital, they were told.

"We were made to run around for over three hours, because they simply refused to admit her. Finally, we decided to take her back home, but she died on the hospital stairs," said Kusma Devi, the child's grandmother.

Instructions directing the parents from one hospital to another in the campus have been recorded in the child's medical slip.

The child's medical slip recorded remarks of rejection from both hospitals.

An altercation between doctors of the two hospitals followed. Footage shot by local residents and journalists show Dr Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta, in-charge of the men's hospital, and Dr Alka Sharma, in-charge of the women's hospital, trading accusations in the wake of the incident. Both have refused to take responsibility for the child's death.

"The Chief Minister has ordered the suspension of the chief medical superintendent of the men's government hospital at Bareilly on charges of negligence, and departmental proceedings have been taken up against the chief medical superintendent of the women's hospital. A child was brought to the men's hospital in a critical condition, but despite a sufficient number of paediatricians being on duty, the family was sent to the women's hospital. Then the chief medical superintendent of the women's hospital referred the child back to the men's hospital," a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office read.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, faces a severe shortage of government doctors and hospital beds. According to the centre, the average number of people served by each allopathic doctor in the state comes up to 19,962. This number is second only to Bihar, where the average number of people served per doctor is 28, 391. The national average comes up to 11,082 people per allopathic doctor, over ten times the 1:1,000 ratio recommended by the World Health Organisation.

However, as the statement from the Uttar Pradesh government shows, negligence - not staff shortage - cost this infant her life.