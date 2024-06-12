4 Congress, 2 BJP MLAs Take Oath In Himachal Pradesh After Bypolls

Six newly elected legislators on Wednesday took oath as members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Former minister and BJP MLA from Dharamshala, Sudhir Sharma was the first to take oath followed by Congress MLA Anuradha Rana from Lahaul and Spiti.

The others who took oath are Congress MLA from Sujanpur, Captain Ranjit Singh, BJP MLA from Barsar, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Congress MLA from Gagret, Rakesh Kalia and Congress MLA from Kutlehar, Vivek Sharma.

Congratulating the new MLAs, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania expressed hope that they would raise issues related to the state and public welfare in the assembly.

The Congress had won four out of six assembly bypolls, while the BJP won two seats. The bypolls were held on June 1.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Congress needed just one seat for a full majority in the House and the public has given a befitting reply to the party rebels who sold their soul and contested on BJP ticket.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP won four Lok Sabha seats and two assembly bypolls and is reviewing the reasons for the defeat of four MLAs in the assembly bypolls.

Three out of six new legislators -- Singh (Sujanpur), Sharma (Kutlehar) and Rana (Lahaul and Spiti) -- are first timers.

Rana, who is the first woman to have contested elections from Lahaul and Spiti in 52 years and second woman ever to win from the assembly segment, said her focus would be on better connectivity, health facilities and promotion of sustainable tourism.

Winning the by-election was crucial for the ruling party for stability of the Congress government which now has 38 MLAs in the 65-member House.

Elections in three assembly constituencies, which fell vacant after the resignation of three Independent MLAs, will be held on July 10.

The six assembly seats fell vacant following disqualification of Congress rebels for defying the whip to vote in favour of the state government during the budget.