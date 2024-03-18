4 Coaches, Engine Of Superfast Train Derail In Rajasthan's Ajmer, No Casualties

The injured have been taken to Ajmer station for treatment.

Several passengers were injured after four coaches and engine of a superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The incident is said to have happened late at 1:00 am in the night.

According to officials four coaches along with the engine of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Madar railway station. Soon rescue teams reached to the spot.

While no casualties have been reported in the incident, several passengers are said to have suffered minor injuries. The injured have been taken to Ajmer station for treatment.

The passengers said that the incident happened at around 1:00 am. They were sleeping when suddenly they heard a loud noise, the passengers said.

Rescue teams including Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) along with Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) and senior officials are on the spot. Efforts are underway to get the derailed coaches and the engine back on track.