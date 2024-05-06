4 Children, Teen Driver Killed After Tractor Overturns In Madhya Pradesh

The children were transporting a water tank to a wedding, the official said. (Representational)

Four children and a tractor driver were killed, and two others were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Tinheta Deori village under Chargavan police station limits in the morning, city superintendent of police (CSP) Sunil Nema told PTI.

Four boys, in the age group of 10 to 15 years, and an 18-year-old driving the tractor-trolley were killed, while two children sustained injuries, he said.

The children were transporting a water tank to a wedding, the official said.

The driver was operating the tractor recklessly and lost control, causing it to overturn, he said.

Additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma said Anup Barkade (12), Rajveer Gond (13), Devendra Barkade (15), Lucky Markam (10) and Dharmendra Thakur, who was driving the tractor, were killed.

Dalpat (12) and Vikas (10) sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital, he said.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident, he said.

