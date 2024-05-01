4 Children Drown While Bathing In Saryu Canal In UP: Police

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said (Representational)

Four children drowned while taking a bath in the Saryu Canal here on Wednesday, police said. The police identified the victims as Choini (10) her sister Mahi (14) along with Aanchal (12), and Rahul (13), residents of the same village.

Kotawali Nanpara SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said the children had gone to take a bath in the Saryu Canal in front of the Gram Sabha Girdharpur.

"While bathing, all the children were swept away with the strong current of the canal," the SHO said.

Following this, the police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of Choini and Aanchal on Wednesday afternoon. Rahul was rescued by the divers from the canal but he succumbed on his way to the hospital, he said.

Mahi's body was also recovered later in the evening, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.

