4 Boys Detained In Assam For Forcing Muslim Boy To Chant '<i>Jai Shree Ram</i>'

Four boys have been detained in Assam for assaulting a Class 8 student, a Muslim, for refusing to chant "Jai Shree Ram", said the police.

The detained boys, say police sources, were let go in the evening.

The incident took place in the Chandrapur area of Silchar, the district headquarters of Cachar district of Assam.

The victim, a student at Narsing School, lives in Madhurbandh area of Silchar.

According to reports, the student was accosted by a group of four boys while on his way home from school on Wednesday. According to the attackers, the boy wrote something "objectionable" on the classroom wall. They assaulted him on the street, grabbed him by the ear and made him sit and then forced him to chant "Jai Shree Ram."

They filmed the assault and then uploaded it on social media, said the police.

Following the viral spread of the video, the victim's family filed a complaint with the Chandrapur police station.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway.