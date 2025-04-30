4 Babbar Khalsa Terrorists, Backed By Pak's ISI, Arrested In Punjab: Top Cop

Four terror accused backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have been arrested and a minor has been detained by the Punjab Police.

One of them was injured in police firing after he snatched a service firearm and tried to run.

They work for the foreign-based gangster Jiwan Fauji and his Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group, which is listed as a terrorist group by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a post on X announced the arrests of the four accused, identified as Naresh Kumar alias Babbu, Abhinav Bhagat alias Abhi, Ajay Kumar alias Ajju, and Sunny Kumar.

The minor has not been named, as per the law.

"The accused were actively plotting to target police establishments with grenades," Mr Yadav said.

The injured terror accused, Ajay Kumar, is being treated.

"During a follow-up recovery operation, accused Ajay Kumar attempted to escape by snatching a service weapon and opening fire at the police team. He was injured in a brief encounter and is currently under medical care," Mr Yadav said.

The police recovered a grenade and a pistol from the accused, and filed a first information report (FIR).

"Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network. The Punjab Police remains resolute in its commitment to crush terror modules and maintain peace and harmony in the region," the police chief said.

In a major breakthrough against terror networks backed by ISI, Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehends five operatives of the foreign-based Gangster Jiwan Fauji-led BKI module. (Naresh Kumar @ Babbu, Abhinav Bhagat @ Abhi, Ajay Kumar @ Ajju, Sunny Kumar, and one juvenile)



The... pic.twitter.com/wt9Bdk09jP — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 30, 2025

Even after the terrorist-secessionist movement for Khalistan was comprehensively defeated in 1993, there remain a handful of terrorist outfits chiefly supported by Pakistan and some non-resident Indian Sikh groups who continue to propagate the ideology of Khalistan, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP).

One of the most prominent among them is the BKI; it's among the oldest and most organised Khalistan terrorist groups, SATP says.