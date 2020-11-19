4 Artists Made To Erase Graffiti Of Anti-CAA Activist In Assam

Assam anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi was charged with sedition and is in jail (File)

Four artists were picked up by the Guwahati city police and later released after they painted a graffiti of the anti-citizenship law activist Akhil Gogoi, who is currently lodged in jail after he was charged with sedition.

In the image, the artists had depicted that Mr Gogoi is being pulled away by policemen and the painting was made on a public wall of City Bridge.

The painting was later erased by the artists, who are part of Anga Art Collective, an arts society in Guwahati.

They were taken to Basistha Police Station along with Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) leader, the students' wing of Mr Gogoi-led Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, Pranjal Kalita, where they were allegedly asked by the police to erase the painting.

"The artists were putting the final touch on the painting that they had been toiling for days on Thursday when police turned up and took them to the police station. The painting that now has been erased was of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti founder Akhil Gogoi in a stance of raising slogan with his right hand raised up being barricaded by a company of men in khaki. They pledged their support to Akhil Gogoi and asked for his release from jail in the police station," KMSS leader Mukut Deka said.

"They were not even detained. Since it is a public property, we had a received complaint from the public, so the police went there and intervened," Guwahati Police Commissioner MP Gupta told NDTV.

It has been over a year now that Mr Gogoi is lodged in jail in a case for his role in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA protest. He has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.