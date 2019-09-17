4 Arrested In Gangrape Of Former Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Inmate

The police have said a medical report has not been submitted in the case.

Four people have been arrested in gang-rape of a woman who survived the horrific sexual exploitation at the Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar last year. The woman had said she was abducted and gang-raped on Saturday.

"Four people arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate," Jayant Kant, a senior police officer of Champaran district said on Monday.

In her complaint, the woman said she was walking on the road on Saturday evening, when four masked men in a Scorpio vehicle stopped by and dragged her in. They took turns to rape her inside the moving car and threw her out later.

"All four people had their faces covered, but I managed to tear away the covers from two of them. Then the other two also removed their masks," she told the police. "When they were done, they warned me that if I told my family then I will be killed and if I go to the police, my family members will be kidnapped," Mr Kant quoted her as saying.

On Monday, the National Commission for Women formed a committee to look into the alleged gang-rape.

Last year, the woman was rescued from the shelter home in Muzaffarpur - where scores of women were sexually exploited -- and handed over to her family.



