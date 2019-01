4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Gujarat's Saurashtra Today An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was reported in Gujarat's Saurashtra at 12:30 pm today, officials said. The earthquake developed 19.7 km below the ground, they said.

Ahmedabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was reported in Gujarat's Saurashtra at 12:30 pm today, officials said. The earthquake developed 19.7 km below the ground, they said. More details are awaited.