39 Maharashtra Ministers Join Devendra Fadnavis' Cabinet. Full List

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the new Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis happened today. A total of 39 ministers took oath at a grand event in Nagpur. Among the newly inducted ministers, 19 are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nine from Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and 11 from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Here is the full list of ministers who took oath today-

Bharatiya Janata Party: 19

Chandrashekhar Bawankule Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Chandrakant Patil Girish Mahajan Ganesh Naik Mangalprabhat Lodha Jaykumar Rawal Pankaja Munde Atul Save Ashok Uike Ashish Shelar Shivendra Raje Bhosale Jaykumar Gore Sanjay Sawakare Nitesh Rane Akash Fundkar Madhuri Misal (MoS) Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar (MoS) Meghana Bordikar Sakore (MoS)

Nationalist Congress Party: 9

Hasan Mushrif Dhananjay Munde Dattatraya Bharne Aditi Tatkare Manikrao Kokate Narhari Zirwal Makrand Jadhav Patil Babasaheb Patil Indranil Naik (MoS)

Shiv Sena : 11