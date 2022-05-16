39 Char Dham Pilgrims Have Died Since Yatra Began 2 Weeks Ago

An official said health check-up of pilgrims is being done at various places on Char Dham routes. (File)

As many as 39 pilgrims have lost their lives on the route so far since the commencement of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, as per an official on Monday.

The official has presented high blood pressure, heart attack and mountain sickness as the reasons for the demise of the pilgrims.

"Most of the deaths of all the pilgrims have taken place on the travel routes. The cause of death of all has been high blood pressure, heart attack, and mountain sickness," Uttarakhand Director-General Health Dr Shailja Bhatt told ANI.

The health official informed that the health check-up of the pilgrims is being done at various places on the travel routes besides Rishikesh.

"Pilgrims who are not medically fit are being advised not to travel," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)