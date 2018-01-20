35 Trains Running Late, 10 Cancelled Due To Dense Fog In Delhi

10 have been cancelled due to dense fog in the Delhi and neighbouring regions in north India, news agency ANI reported.

Three trains were also rescheduled due to decreased visibility, ANI said.

New Delhi:  At least 35 trains are going to arrive late, while 10 have been cancelled due to dense fog in the Delhi and neighbouring regions in north India, news agency ANI reported.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will have a clear sky with moderate fog and medium visibility through the day.

The weather department also expects the air-quality and visibility in the National Capital Region to improve towards January 23.

On Friday, 15 trains running across north, northwest and eastern India were cancelled due to dense fog. These include places in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and isolated places over Punjab and Haryana.

The air quality of Delhi and overall NCR was placed under severe category.

