Rajasthan Bureaucrat, 33, Dies After Surgery, Conspiracy Charge Follows

A 33-year-old Rajasthan bureaucrat died last night due to negligence by doctors, her relatives have alleged. Priyanka Bishnoi, who was posted as sub-divisional magistrate in Jodhpur, died at a hospital in Ahmedabad two weeks after she underwent a surgery at a hospital in Jodhpur.

Her death has sparked anger among the Bishnoi community and her relatives have demanded a police case against the owner of the Jodhpur hospital and the doctors.

Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agrawal has ordered an inquiry by a five-member team.

The 2016-batch Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer underwent surgery earlier this month at the Vasundhara Hospital in Jodhpur. Her condition worsened after the surgery, alleged her relatives and shifted her to Ahmedabad. She allegedly went into coma after she was given excess dosage of anaesthesia during her surgery, according to them.

Bishnoi community leader Devendra Budia has alleged a conspiracy behind the bureaucrat's death and demanded a CBI probe.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled Bishnoi's death as "extremely sad". "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this grief," he said in an online post.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too condoled the promising officer's death.

Priyanka Bishnoi was known to be a promising bureaucrat. Once speaking at an event, she had shared that she decided become an administrative officer after she a sub-divisional officer visited her school when she in Class 8. "That day, after seeing the blue beacon on the subdivisional officer's car, I felt that I will become an officer," she had said.