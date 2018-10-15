31 Bangladesh Nationals Illegally Entered India, Detained: Assam Police

Assam NRC: The Assam citizens' list seeks to remove people who have illegally settled

Thirty-one people from Bangladesh who came to India illegally have been detained at Guwahati railway station, the police said today.

The group was detained when they were preparing to board Kanchanjunga Express to go to Agartala this morning, Railway Police Deputy Superintendent Iftekar Ali said.

The detained people include eight women and 13 children, he said.

"They could not produce any valid document to prove their Indian citizenship. They then said are from Bagerhat district in Khulna division of Bangladesh," Mr Ali said.

During interrogation, the detainees said that they entered India illegally two to three years ago and moved to Bengaluru, where they did some petty jobs, the police officer said.

The group reached Guwahati on Sunday by Bengaluru Express and spent the night on the station platform.

"They were on their way to Bangladesh via Agartala to visit their homes. Investigation is on," Mr Ali said.